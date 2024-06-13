Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Gap Down to $55.95

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.95, but opened at $54.67. Jack in the Box shares last traded at $53.81, with a volume of 49,433 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on JACK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.26.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.