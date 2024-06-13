Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $60.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $50.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.80. Methanex has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.50 million. Research analysts expect that Methanex will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Methanex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Methanex by 6.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Methanex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Methanex by 3.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

