Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the May 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JCTCF remained flat at $5.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.36. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

