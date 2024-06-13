JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Short Interest Down 69.0% in May

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the May 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,408,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,996,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the third quarter worth $9,149,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,805,000. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,600,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JPEF traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $61.56. 66,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,732. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.51. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.