JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.60

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.60 and last traded at $54.57, with a volume of 1317012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.49.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.18.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.4497 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

