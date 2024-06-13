JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.60

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.60 and last traded at $54.57, with a volume of 1317012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.49.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.18.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.4497 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Further Reading
