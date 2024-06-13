Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Trading Up 3.7%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 1,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32.

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It involved in audiovisual and media rights; sponsorships, operation of stadium, direct retail, and e-commerce activities; and brand licensing activities, as well as marketing of other services to fans; and management of players and multi-year registration rights.

