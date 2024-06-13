Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 23,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
Keppel REIT Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65.
Keppel REIT Company Profile
Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Keppel REIT
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.