Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at UBS Group

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KDP has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.83.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,124,998 shares of company stock worth $379,707,253. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

