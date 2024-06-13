Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

KMB has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.85.

KMB opened at $135.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $139.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 33,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

