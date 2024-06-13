Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $2.86

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.86, but opened at $2.96. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 21,374 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $720.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $242.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.44 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 25.61% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth about $649,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 640,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 312,132 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 625,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.