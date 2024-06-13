KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Update

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the May 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of KONE Oyj stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.43. 14,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,099. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.28. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that KONE Oyj will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.