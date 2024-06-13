KonPay (KON) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.94 Million

KonPay (KON) traded up 25.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, KonPay has traded down 65.3% against the US dollar. One KonPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. KonPay has a market cap of $726,454.12 and $4.94 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KonPay Profile

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

