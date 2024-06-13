Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Trading Down 4.7%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.73. Approximately 262,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,133,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KURA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KURA

Kura Oncology Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Oncology

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,922.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,884.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,919,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,951,000 after buying an additional 151,828 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,120,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 730,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 538,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $998,000.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.