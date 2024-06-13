Laurie Z. Tolson Sells 604 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $14,580.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,753 shares in the company, valued at $380,277.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DK traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.94. 651,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,316. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.28. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently -80.65%.

DK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 627,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

