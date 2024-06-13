Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $5.74

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.74, but opened at $5.57. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 7,926 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Lavoro Stock Up 1.9 %

Lavoro Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $651.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Featured Stories

