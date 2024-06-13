Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $5.74

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.74, but opened at $5.57. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 7,926 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.
Lavoro Stock Up 1.9 %
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
