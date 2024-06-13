Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Purchases C$42,400.00 in Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,400.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lavras Gold alerts:

On Thursday, May 9th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 20,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 126,200 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$194,348.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 9,100 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,468.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 18,800 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,320.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 50,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$76,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 200,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$322,000.00.

Lavras Gold Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of LGC stock opened at C$1.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$82.16 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Lavras Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.24.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lavras Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavras Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.