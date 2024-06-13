Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC – Get Free Report) fell 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.60. 2,146,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 694,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.
Leagold Mining Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The stock has a market cap of C$740.70 million and a PE ratio of -10.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.60.
About Leagold Mining
Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.
