LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,220,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,460,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,929,000 after acquiring an additional 131,467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,158,000 after buying an additional 58,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 846,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,473,000 after purchasing an additional 49,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd raised its position in LGI Homes by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 674,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,878,000 after buying an additional 86,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.95 and its 200 day moving average is $111.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $141.91. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

