Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 944,820 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 336,942 shares.The stock last traded at $34.94 and had previously closed at $35.98.

Liberty Live Group Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 219,303 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,182,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,557,076.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 219,303 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,182,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,557,076.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,492,894 shares of company stock worth $121,296,950 and have sold 229,161 shares worth $15,947,127.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Liberty Live Group by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

