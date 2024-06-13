Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 944,820 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 336,942 shares.The stock last traded at $34.94 and had previously closed at $35.98.
Liberty Live Group Stock Down 2.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78).
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Liberty Live Group by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
