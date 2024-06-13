Lifeway Foods (LWAY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ: LWAY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/8/2024 – Lifeway Foods was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/31/2024 – Lifeway Foods was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/30/2024 – Lifeway Foods was upgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Lifeway Foods was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/15/2024 – Lifeway Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Lifeway Foods was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

LWAY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,618. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $184.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $167,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,359,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,495,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $167,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,359,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,495,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $172,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,117,081 shares in the company, valued at $36,477,305.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,297 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,444. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LWAY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 656.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Featured Articles

