Litecoin Cash Market Cap Achieves $3.73 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $121.64 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,327,981 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,303,137.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00473225 USD and is up 16.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $155.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.