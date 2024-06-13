Litecoin Cash Price Up 11% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $121.65 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,319,997 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,303,137.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00473225 USD and is up 16.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $155.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
