Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Stock Position Raised by General Motors Holdings LLC

General Motors Holdings LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,004,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,002,245 shares during the period. Lithium Americas makes up about 75.6% of General Motors Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. General Motors Holdings LLC owned 18.69% of Lithium Americas worth $190,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LAC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.93. 1,041,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,333,102. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

