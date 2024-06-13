Loop Capital Increases SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $94.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.87.

NYSE:SE opened at $73.88 on Monday. SEA has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $74.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average of $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,474.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,404,000. Untitled Investments LP grew its stake in shares of SEA by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 471,223 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,309,000 after purchasing an additional 186,730 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,425 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

