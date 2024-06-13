Louis Gagnon Sells 10,000 Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.09, for a total value of C$2,280,886.00.

Louis Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intact Financial alerts:

On Thursday, June 6th, Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of Intact Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total value of C$2,295,607.00.

Intact Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$224.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Intact Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$188.22 and a 1 year high of C$237.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$225.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$217.82.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 14.6728435 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$264.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$247.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IFC

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.