Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.530–0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $152.0 million-$160.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.2 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.060-1.590 EPS.

Lovesac Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $25.98 on Thursday. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $402.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.86.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.06). Lovesac had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LOVE

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $134,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,038,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $134,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $72,338.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,338.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lovesac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.