Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-$1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.48 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.060-1.590 EPS.

NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.26. 662,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,087. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $406.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.35 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOVE shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Lovesac in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $134,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,038,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $72,338.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,338.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $134,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,038,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

