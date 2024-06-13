Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL) Shares Down 6.8%

Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 244,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 279,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78.
Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People's Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services.
