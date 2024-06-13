Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Down 5.9%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.62. 8,293,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 15,917,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Argus raised Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Lyft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,033 shares of company stock worth $4,782,237 in the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth $581,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Lyft by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,119 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 730,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 42.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,488,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after buying an additional 1,043,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

