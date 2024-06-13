Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) versus Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Critical Comparison

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) and Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Madison Square Garden Sports has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Heaven Group has a beta of -4.76, suggesting that its stock price is 576% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.9% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Golden Heaven Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Sports $887.45 million 4.93 $47.79 million $0.98 186.53 Golden Heaven Group $31.79 million 0.33 $6.55 million N/A N/A

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Golden Heaven Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Madison Square Garden Sports has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Heaven Group.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Golden Heaven Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Sports 2.59% -7.23% 1.77% Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Madison Square Garden Sports and Golden Heaven Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Sports 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Heaven Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Madison Square Garden Sports beats Golden Heaven Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League. The company also owns Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise that competes in the NBA 2K League, as well as a controlling interest in Counter Logic Gaming, a North American esports organization. In addition, it operates two professional sports team performance centers, the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities. The company operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

