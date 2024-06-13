MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a report released on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$20.25 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.94.

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$17.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 14.66. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$11.15 and a 52-week high of C$19.30.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$72,446.61. In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total value of C$317,552.89. Also, Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$72,446.61. Insiders sold 110,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,571 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

