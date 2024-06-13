Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 253.7% from the May 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Magic Empire Global Price Performance
Shares of MEGL traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.58. 128,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,476. Magic Empire Global has a one year low of 0.56 and a one year high of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.64 and a 200 day moving average of 0.77.
About Magic Empire Global
