Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 253.7% from the May 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MEGL traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.58. 128,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,476. Magic Empire Global has a one year low of 0.56 and a one year high of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.64 and a 200 day moving average of 0.77.

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services by acting as global coordinator, bookrunner, lead manager, or underwriter.

