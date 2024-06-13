Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.09 and last traded at $49.07. 120,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 360,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 183,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 63,928 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,498 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,122,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

