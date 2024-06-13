Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) rose 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.92 and last traded at $48.90. Approximately 48,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 360,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 43.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

