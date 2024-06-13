MARBLEX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.82 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. MARBLEX has a total market cap of $90.96 million and $1.82 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001083 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,464,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,921,359 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,464,899 with 125,921,358.77268864 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.75140192 USD and is up 4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $2,023,028.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

