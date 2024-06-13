Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 7,220,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 13,111,380 shares.The stock last traded at $73.85 and had previously closed at $73.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of -64.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $2,064,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,312,626.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,500 shares of company stock worth $5,536,955. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,036,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,003 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 185,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,199,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,984,000 after acquiring an additional 187,998 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

