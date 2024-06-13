MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) is Gates Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Gates Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,080,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,371 shares during the period. MasterBrand accounts for approximately 3.1% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 7.16% of MasterBrand worth $134,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MasterBrand by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,155,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,394,000 after purchasing an additional 377,278 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of MasterBrand by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,726,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,432,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,497,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,943,000 after buying an additional 707,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MasterBrand by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MasterBrand by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 963,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Trading Down 2.1 %

MBC traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,173. MasterBrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $638.10 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.