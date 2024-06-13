Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,439,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,965,922. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded down $2.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $440.32. 811,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $455.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.96. The company has a market cap of $409.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

