MayTech Global Investments LLC Sells 863 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

MayTech Global Investments LLC cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises approximately 0.1% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.34. 527,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,559. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

