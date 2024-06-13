McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Trading Up 1.6%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 16,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

McCoy Global Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

McCoy Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.0148 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from McCoy Global’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. McCoy Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support tubular running operation; enhance wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

