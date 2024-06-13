McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,608 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.3% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,032,353,000 after purchasing an additional 262,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,423,773,000 after acquiring an additional 151,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609,736 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,425,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,589,073,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,069,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,723. The stock has a market cap of $182.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.