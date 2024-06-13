McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Short Interest Update

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the May 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 918,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter worth $1,348,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the first quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 130.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 54,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 340,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,445. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $513.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.51.

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Free Report ) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.80 million. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 44.83%. On average, research analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

