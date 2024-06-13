Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,226,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,114,915 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 3.88% of Medical Properties Trust worth $114,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,655,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 30.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,610,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,853 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 517.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,150,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Colliers Securities downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,496,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,240,719. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -27.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

