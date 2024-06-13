Melius Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Melius reiterated their sell rating on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Melius currently has a $26.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LUV

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $28.44 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,158 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $83,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 439.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the airline’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,859 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 149,581 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 63,428 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.