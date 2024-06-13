Michael H. Ambrose Sells 600 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $167,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC Bearings stock traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $278.13. 156,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,997. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.99 and a 200 day moving average of $269.20.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 570.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

