MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.07

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 34216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

