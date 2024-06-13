Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 45,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 55,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.81. The stock had a trading volume of 787,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.52 and a 200-day moving average of $254.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.