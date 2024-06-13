Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $5.80 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,554 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,000. McDonald’s comprises 0.4% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.15.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.48. 3,113,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

