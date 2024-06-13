Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,956,000 after acquiring an additional 80,667 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.66 on Wednesday, reaching $360.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,177. The firm has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.18. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $362.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.