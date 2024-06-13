Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,932 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 81.7% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PFG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.26. 1,085,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,714. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.21 and a one year high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.18. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

